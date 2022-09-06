Auckland burger joint calls on customers to help it survive

The White Lady is calling on its customers to behave themselves over the next three weeks as it desperately tries to survive.

The White Lady has been a mainstay in Auckland's CBD for the past 75 years.

In April, 2022 Auckland Council reduced its annual licence to six weeks after complaints from a nearby business. The council granted a three-month licence until September while it investigated.

That licence is set to expire in just over three weeks, owner Max Washer says.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The council is continuing to monitor our situation, that we're not crowding footpaths and that there's no rubbish around the streets.

"At the moment we haven't got anything definite on our licence. We've got 24 days left. At this point we're just really calling on our amazing customers to really come and help us out. We need to keep the streets clean, keep the footpaths as clear as possible and look after our neighbours," Washer told Seven Sharp.

The food truck had been operating on Commerce Street in the Auckland CBD for the past 15 years before being moved last November following the complaint, triggering a review process.

"We just want to keep doing what we're doing, because we think there's a definite benefit for our city," Washer said.