Meet the Hamilton lawyer moonlighting as a wrestler

Source: 1News

It’s an unusual mix, but one that certainly gets the blood pumping - law and wrestling.

Bronson Burgess has just been admitted to the bar at the High Court in Hamilton as a barrister and solicitor, but outside of work he goes by the name of Maximilian.

"You've got to keep composure. Completely different worlds but I like travelling between both,” he told Seven Sharp.

While Burgess’ legal journey is just beginning, his wrestling warpath is also brand new, having just had his third ever bout.

He says there's a degree of theatrics in the world of law.

“You are certainly wanting to make the judge and jury feel something towards the message that you are putting out there so if you have a flair for the dramatic, I think that will only help you."

Burgess says he sees a “champion in the making”.

"I'm ready to go on that ride. I really feel alive out there. I love it."

SportHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

Spark issues refunds after 'misleading' 113,000 broadband customers

2

National MP Sam Uffindell stood down while new allegations investigated

3

New allegations against Uffindell 'serious and concerning' - Luxon

4

Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea

5

Jockey Taiki Yanagida dies following Cambridge fall

Latest Stories

Falling house prices put some homeowners into negative equity

New allegations against Uffindell 'serious and concerning' - Luxon

Taiwan warns China drills show ambitions beyond island

Serena Williams says 'countdown has begun' to retirement

Beluga whale stranded in Paris' Seine to be moved to saltwater

Related Stories

Jockey Taiki Yanagida dies following Cambridge fall

Cycling NZ environment diminishes 'the mana of athletes' - report

'Spectacular' - Fisher upbeat despite loss to Carrington

Inspired Huntly kids run in gumboots to raise money for charity