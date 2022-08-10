Meet the Hamilton lawyer moonlighting as a wrestler

It’s an unusual mix, but one that certainly gets the blood pumping - law and wrestling.

Bronson Burgess has just been admitted to the bar at the High Court in Hamilton as a barrister and solicitor, but outside of work he goes by the name of Maximilian.

"You've got to keep composure. Completely different worlds but I like travelling between both,” he told Seven Sharp.

While Burgess’ legal journey is just beginning, his wrestling warpath is also brand new, having just had his third ever bout.

He says there's a degree of theatrics in the world of law.

“You are certainly wanting to make the judge and jury feel something towards the message that you are putting out there so if you have a flair for the dramatic, I think that will only help you."

Burgess says he sees a “champion in the making”.

"I'm ready to go on that ride. I really feel alive out there. I love it."