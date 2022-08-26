Darts' 'Queen of the Palace' hoping to claim crown in Hamilton

Fallon Sherrock is arguably one of international darts’ biggest superstars.

The English sporting sensation is set to light up Hamilton on Friday night as the world darts series returns to New Zealand for first time in three years.

Sherrock’s first time in Aotearoa is no holiday though with the 28-year-old out to win after bursting on to the scene in 2019 when she became the first woman to beat a man at the World Championships.

"I think I broke a few ceilings - I utterly smashed them out of the park," she told 1News.

"It’s been an amazing experience and I’m happy I can carry it on and keep it going for women in sport and women in darts as well."

Just last month she claimed the inaugural women’s match play title, cementing herself as one of the game’s best.

"I never thought I'd be the person to say, ‘I’m one of them top players’," she said.

"I thought I’d always go through and be one of them just play at the local club and stuff like that."

World No.3 Michael van Gerwen said she is far from a local player.

"I think she has been great for the sport, don’t get me wrong, whoever is on the stage, you have to beat them – women, man, I don’t care, whoever I’m playing, I treat everyone the same."

Although van Gerwen is aiming to retain his New Zealand title, Sherrock is treating him just like any other opponent too.

"I'm making history as it comes and goes and I can't wait to make more history and hopefully it starts here in Hamilton."