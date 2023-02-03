Exclusive: Rowers reject centralised programme at Lake Karapiro

New Zealand's rowing scene is on the verge of the end of an era.

For 20 years, the sport's had incredible success off the back of a centralised programme in Cambridge - but the days of training on Lake Karapiro could be numbered.

1News can reveal two rowers have turned down national contracts to train out of Christchurch but they're still being included in the sport's long-term plans.

Flynn Watson and Will Gilbert are determined to be world-class rowers which is precisely why they've declined centralised elite development contracts to pursue a career from the Garden City at Avon Rowing Club.

"I think down here there's more of a well-rounded, balanced lifestyle and a culture around that as well," Watson told 1News.

"Everyone works and trains so it's just the norm and for me, to avoid getting into a rut, I need to be progressing in all areas of my life."

Gilbert had the same feelings.

"I definitely think the balance in Christchurch helps me a lot, definitely mentally," Gilbert said.

"To focus on uni and rowing makes me feel like I'm taking a step forward in life, not just rowing, because in the end if I don't make it, I'm stuck with nothing."

Gilbert grew up in Christchurch while Watson is Hamilton-raised, but the pair met in 2018 through the New Zealand junior system and instantly clicked.

"I think after rowing with Will for a few years I wanted to continue that," Watson said.

"I knew we had a fast boat so I decided to come down here and prove to myself I could do it without all the bells and whistles up north."

Avon Rowing Club coach Ella Greenslade – a world champion and Olympic rower who came through the Karapiro system – said Watson's actions were "really brave".

"I definitely think there's benefits to both," Greenslade said.

"One of the reasons Rowing NZ were so good is because we had a successful, competitive programme but that's no means to say we can't do it another way.

"Young athletes who want to study and work and not uproot their lives to go up north is important.

"Time will tell but there's been some really positive results we've seen so far."

Recent sport reviews have highlighted issues with the one-size-fits-all centralised model and Rowing New Zealand has already relaxed rules for athletes attending US universities – an approach they're now adopting domestically as well.

Rowing New Zealand general manager Mark Weatherall said the changes have contributed to a change in stance at a development level for them.

"We've put in place the long-term athlete development framework and pathway," Weatherall said.

"It's a new way of operating and again trying to determine what the needs of the athlete are and their individual needs to ensure they're the best rower and person they can be.

"We're tailoring it to the athlete rather than saying, 'you have to come here'."

Avon Rowing Club director Logan Keys said he expects those away from Karapiro but still in New Zealand will likely be treated as though they were in the US.

"At the end of the day the best athletes get in," Keys said.

"Being remote, away is always harder but athletes who chose to do it, do so knowing they have to drive it themselves and sometimes you need to find that to see if they'll tick in the centralised environment eventually anyway."

Watson and Gilbert will be in action at nationals in Twizel as they work towards Olympic qualification.