Jockey Taiki Yanagida has died following a fall at Cambridge last week.

Taiki Yanagida in March 2022 (Source: Photosport)

Yanagida, 28, was knocked unconscious after falling from Te Atatu Pash in the final race at Cambridge last Wednesday. His mount was brought down and Yanagida landed heavily.

He was placed in an induced coma and taken to Waikato Hospital with head and spinal injuries.

Some of his family flew from Japan to be with him before he died.