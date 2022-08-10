Mum of fallen jockey says son 'had no regrets'

Source: 1News

The mother of a jockey who died nearly a week after a fall at Cambridge says her son "had no regrets".

Taiki Yanagida in March 2022

Taiki Yanagida in March 2022 (Source: Photosport)

Taiki Yanagida, 28, died at Waikato Hospital, having suffered head and spinal injuries after falling from his mount.

His mother, who along with one of Taiki's sisters was by his side when he died, said in a statement that being a jockey wasn't what she'd imagined her son would do for a career, but took comfort in the fact he had no doubts.

"Taiki repeatedly said he had no regrets," Kayano Yanagida said.

"He told us the same when he went back to New Zealand from Kyoto a month ago. As his family, we will always remember these words as we think of him."

"Taiki’s achievements could not have been reached without the support from each of his friends, acquaintances, and horse racing associates. With their help, he was able to overcome difficulties, always aiming ever higher. We express our deep gratitude."

Bruce Sharrock, chief executive of New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing, said Taiki, known as Tiger, touched the lives of many in New Zealand.

"That beaming smile will be an enduring memory when we remember him,” he said.

The NZTR is organising a fundraiser for Taiki's family.

Donations can be made to 01-0517-00063944-07 using the reference Taiki.

SportAccidentsHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

Covid-19: 18 deaths reported, 5169 new cases

2

Spark issues refunds after 'misleading' 113,000 broadband customers

3

More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead

4

Levin man faces raft of charges after two-day police standoff

5

Man dies after falling from car at night in Bay of Islands

Latest Stories

Mum of fallen jockey says son 'had no regrets'

Man convicted of fatally shooting his 2 daughters in Texas

17-year-old arrested over Auckland jewellery store robberies

Skipper Cane on personal pressure: 'It's impossible not to feel it'

Bonus credits offered to NCEA students for third year in a row

Related Stories

Meet the Hamilton lawyer moonlighting as a wrestler

Person seriously hurt after being hit by car on SH1

One person dead in three-car Hamilton crash

E-bike rider seriously injured in crash with truck in Tokoroa