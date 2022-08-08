Woman's death in Cambridge treated as homicide

A woman's death in Cambridge in the early hours of this morning is being treated as homicide and police are searching for the offender.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police arrived at a property on Richmond Rad in the Waikato town at around 1.20am and found the woman dead at the scene.

"Police are making inquiries to locate the alleged offender, including in the wider Te Aroha area," police said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday morning police warned motorists in Te Aroha not to pick up any hitchhikers in the area.

Police will have an increased presence in the area on Monday morning.

People are also being asked to report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111.

