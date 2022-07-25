Wild weather in Auckland could see Harbour Bridge closure

A blast of wild weather is hitting Auckland, with heavy wind and rain warnings in place across the city.

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

There are also wind and rain warnings in place for Northland, Coromandel, Waikato and Bay of Plenty on Monday.

It's a wet and windy start to the week across the top of the North Island.



Low pressure drives that rain southwards through the day.



Keep an eye on the latest forecasts and the Severe Weather Warnings at https://t.co/oKYtrol7HA pic.twitter.com/Oc2IYKbtDE — MetService (@MetService) July 24, 2022

MetService said rain and wind is set to ease in Northland this evening.

Waka Kotahi said the Auckland Harbour Bridge may be required to close if winds gust over 90km/h.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - 6:45AM

Due to strong wind gusts reduced speed limits are in place on the Harbour Bridge. Lane reductions and/or temporary full closures may occur if severe winds gust over 90km/h. Caution is advised, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles. ^TP pic.twitter.com/s4pj1RiojQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 24, 2022

The bridge currently remains open but the speed limit has reduced to 70km/h.

Waka Kotahi said caution is advised, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists. People are urged to drive carefully and expect delays.

Auckland Transport have also cancelled all Gulf Harbour ferries on Monday as a result of the wild weather.

All Gulf Harbour ferry services will be replaced by bus/shuttle today, due to weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/KgGHcAfsah — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) July 24, 2022

It said ferry services will be replaced by buses and shuttles on Monday.