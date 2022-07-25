Wild weather in Auckland could see Harbour Bridge closure

A blast of wild weather is hitting Auckland, with heavy wind and rain warnings in place across the city.

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

There are also wind and rain warnings in place for Northland, Coromandel, Waikato and Bay of Plenty on Monday.

MetService said rain and wind is set to ease in Northland this evening.

Waka Kotahi said the Auckland Harbour Bridge may be required to close if winds gust over 90km/h.

The bridge currently remains open but the speed limit has reduced to 70km/h.

Waka Kotahi said caution is advised, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists. People are urged to drive carefully and expect delays.

Auckland Transport have also cancelled all Gulf Harbour ferries on Monday as a result of the wild weather.

It said ferry services will be replaced by buses and shuttles on Monday.

