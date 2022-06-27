Lorde hits out at US Supreme Court at Glastonbury festival

Kiwi superstar Lorde has taken aim at the US Supreme Court at Glastonbury following its decision to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade decision on abortion reform.

The 1973 ruling in the US Supreme Court protected a pregnant woman's right to an abortion before being overturned on Friday night (Saturday morning NZT), sparking protests.

The Solar Power singer was the latest celebrity to speak out as she took to the stage at the Glastonbury festival on Monday.

"Welcome to sadness. The temperature is unbearable until you face it," she told the crowd.

"Wanna hear a secret, girls? Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born. That horror is your birthright.

"But here's another secret - you possess strength. That wisdom is also your birthright.

"I ask you today to make exercising that wisdom your life's work because everything depends on it.

"F*** the Supreme Court."

It comes after US popstar Olivia Rodrigo was on Sunday joined by British singer Lily Allen to cover Allen's song F*** You, aimed at the Supreme Court.