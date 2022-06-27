Christchurch stabbing: Man appears in court over fatal attack

By Katie Stevenson, 1News Reporter
A man has appeared in court on Monday morning charged with murder following the death of a woman in the Christchurch suburb of Sockburn over the weekend.

Police have described the attack on Saturday as “horrific, traumatic and random” on an innocent person returning home from work.

The 50-year-old victim has not yet been named by police.

The accused, 37, appeared in the Christchurch District Court via audio visual link and was granted interim name suppression.

Judge Mark Callaghan asked for a Section 38 report under the Criminal Procedure (Mentally impaired persons) Act 2003 to assess the man’s fitness to stand trial.

The man will reappear at the Christchurch High Court next month.

