Christchurch woman stabbed to death in random attack - police

A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder following a "senseless random attack" on a woman in Sockburn, Christchurch on Saturday.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Cheyenne Street, Sockburn at 4.20pm, where a woman in her 50s was found critically wounded.

On Sunday, Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said the woman was making her way home from work when the attack occurred.

She had been walking from the bus stop to her home when she was stabbed by a man she did not know, he said.

"This was a horrific, traumatic, and random attack on an innocent person who was simply making her way home from work," Price said.

Two men were taken into custody shortly after the event. One 37-year-old man was charged with murder, while his brother has been released. The man charged is known to police.

Police were trying to understand why the "very random attack" occurred, Price said.

"Everyone has the right to live in this place without being subjected to harm."

Police are seeking any CCTV footage that may be able to assist with the incident, while possible witnesses are still being spoken to.

The man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Monday.