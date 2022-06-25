Woman dies after suspected Christchurch stabbing, 2 in custody

A woman has died after what was reported to police as a "potential stabbing" in Christchurch on Saturday afternoon.

Police say emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing on Cheyenne Street, Sockburn at 4.20pm.

"On arrival, a woman was located critically injured," police said in a statement.

"Medical assistance was immediately provided however she died at the scene a short time later."

Two men are in police custody "assisting with inquiries".

"Cordons are being put in place in the area and police ask that motorists and pedestrians follow the directions of emergency services staff."

It comes after two separate stabbing incidents in Auckland's CBD overnight left two people in hospital with a third injured.

Four people were also stabbed on Auckland's North Shore on Thursday morning.

