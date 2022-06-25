3 wounded in separate Auckland CBD stabbings

Three people have been injured, with two of them hospitalised, after a pair of stabbings in Auckland CBD in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Auckland CBD at night. (Source: istock.com)

Police say one person was stabbed after an altercation between two groups on Darby St just after midnight, leaving the victim with minor injuries.

Less than three hours later, two people were stabbed and taken to hospital after another altercation on Quay St.

One of the victims remains in hospital with moderate injuries, while the other has since been discharged, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two people were arrested in relation to the stabbings a short time later.

A 27-year-old man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Saturday charged with three counts of wounding with intent over the two incidents.

The incidents come after four people were stabbed on Auckland's North Shore on Thursday morning.

A 41-year-old local man is alleged to have stabbed the occupant of a home in Murrays Bay around 11.18am and then moved to the beach area where he stabbed three people near a bus stop.

All four people were hospitalised but have since been discharged.