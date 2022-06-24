Man charged after North Shore stabbing attack

A man has been charged after a random stabbing attack that injured four people on Thursday.

An officer at the cordon in Mairangi Bay. (Source: 1News)

Police said a 41-year-old would appear in Waitakere District Court on Friday charged with one count of assault and four counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police said their investigation into the incident continued, and officers would have an increased presence in the Murrays Bay and Mairangi Bay areas.

On Thursday, Superintendent Naila Hassan said a local man armed with "quite a large" knife "randomly stabbed four members of the public” that morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident started at Murrays Bay around 11.18am when he stabbed an occupant of a residential property, she said.

He then moved to the beach area where he stabbed three people near a bus stop.

The offender then approached Mairangi Bay "on foot", Hassan said.

She said one person intervened as he approached Mairangi Bay. A local said the attacker was taken down with a crutch.

"A worker from the construction job down the road there along with a member of the public with a crutch... knocked him with the crutch until the police arrived."

Hassan said that member of the public was extremely brave.