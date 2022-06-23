Crutch used by public to stop Murrays Bay stabbing spree

A stabbing rampage on Auckland's North Shore in which four people were injured ended after the attacker was chased down by members of the public armed with a crutch, police said.

Police at the scene in Mairangi Bay. (Source: Supplied)

She said a local man armed with "quite a large" knife "randomly stabbed four members of the public” on Thursday morning.

The incident started in Murrays Bay before moving to Mairangi Bay as he "moved on foot", Superintendent Naila Hassan said in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“A number of members of the public were following him and eventually one of them intervened as he approached [Mairangi] Bay," she said.

Hassan acknowledged the members of the public who "acted with extreme bravery this morning".

“They apprehended this offender and brought the incident to its conclusion."

She confirmed the members of the public used a crutch to stop the man, adding that it took "less than 10 minutes" from the time police received the first call and his apprehension.

Hassan also acknowledged the trauma for the victims involved.

“It would have been extremely traumatic for them at the time and we are making sure that they have the necessary support around them.”

Hassan reassured the community that Thursday's event was an "isolated incident, the offender has been apprehended and he is in custody".

She called Thursday's events a "random attack", adding, "there is no indication that it’s a hate crime of any type. The victims were of different gender, ethnicity and age."

Four people have since been taken to Auckland Hospital, all of whom are in moderate condition.

Police say diversions are in place and people are asked to avoid the area.