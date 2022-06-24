Brass cross stolen from Auckland church last month returned

A high altar cross stolen from an Anglican church in central Auckland last month has been returned after it was discovered by a member of the public.

The large brass cross was stolen from St Matthew in-the-City church, in the Auckland CBD, around 3.10pm on May 13.

In a video posted to the police Facebook page, the cross can be seen strapped into a patrol car as it is delivered to a grateful reverend.

Constable Logan Ellis said in the video that a member of the public had taken the cross to the Auckland Central police station after spotting it in a person's home.

“The work that this member of the public did was really appreciated by Auckland Police and the St Matthew’s Church," he said.

Reverend Helen Jacobi said the church is "just so grateful to have the cross back".

“We’ve been really missing it for the last month," she said.

“It’s very old and has been part of our worship here for nearly 100 years and so we’re just so grateful to all those who helped bring it back.”