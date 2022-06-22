Person in critical condition after Marlborough crash

One person is in a critical condition following a two-car crash near Blenheim in Marlborough.

Police said the crash happened shortly before 7am at the intersection with Waihopai Valley Rd and State Highway 63, west of Renwick.

A helicopter attended the scene, police said.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

This is the third crash in the Marlborough area in three days in which people have been either injured or have died.

One Monday one person died a crash in Kaituna.

On Sunday, seven people died after a van and truck collided on SH1 near Picton.

