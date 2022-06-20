One dead in crash between truck, van in Marlborough

Source: 1News

One person has died following a crash involving a van and a truck in Marlborough on Monday afternoon.

The scene of a crash on State Highway 6, between Lamberts and Camerons Rds, in Kaituna.

The scene of a crash on State Highway 6, between Lamberts and Camerons Rds, in Kaituna. (Source: 1News)

Police say they were called to the scene on State Highway 6 between Lamberts and Camerons Rds, in Kaituna, around 1.40pm.

A second person received serious injuries in the crash.

The road is closed, and diversions are in place.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

It comes after seven people, including a baby, were killed following a crash on State Highway 1 south of Picton on Sunday.

