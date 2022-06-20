One dead in crash between truck, van in Marlborough

One person has died following a crash involving a van and a truck in Marlborough on Monday afternoon.

The scene of a crash on State Highway 6, between Lamberts and Camerons Rds, in Kaituna. (Source: 1News)

Police say they were called to the scene on State Highway 6 between Lamberts and Camerons Rds, in Kaituna, around 1.40pm.

A second person received serious injuries in the crash.

The road is closed, and diversions are in place.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

SH 6 KAITUNA, MARLBOROUGH - CRASH - 1:55PM

A serious incident has been reported in Kaituna, near the intersection with Lamberts Rd. There are possible delays in the area. Road users should take care. An update will be provided as soon as more information is available. ^FP pic.twitter.com/WQHsFEpG7V — Waka Kotahi NZTA Top of the South (@WakaKotahiTotS) June 20, 2022

It comes after seven people, including a baby, were killed following a crash on State Highway 1 south of Picton on Sunday.