Picton crash: Driver among fatalities, two remain in hospital

Two people remain in hospital after Sunday's horror crash near Picton that killed seven people, as police gather information for a coroner's probe into the deaths.

Both are in Wellington Hospital - one in intensive care in a serious condition and the other in a hospital ward in a "serious but stable" condition.

All seven of those who died were travelling in the van, along with the two injured. On Monday afternoon, police confirmed that the driver of the van had died in the crash. The driver of the truck has minor injuries.

"As such, the matter will be referred to the Coroner in due course," police said.

"Police's focus remains on gathering information to assist the coroner, and on supporting the victims in this crash and our first responders."

Emergency services at scene of crash near Picton. (Source: 1News)

State Highway 1 between Picton and Blenheim re-opened last night after the head-on crash between a refrigerated goods truck and a van carrying nine people at around 7.30am on Sunday at Mount Pleasant.

Nelson Bays area ​commander Inspector Paul Borrell confirmed on Sunday afternoon that the child who died was under the age of one.

Borrell said family members of the child may have been in the van at the time of the crash, but that details were still being confirmed.

He also said early indications were that the van crossed the centre line to collide head-on with a refrigerated goods truck.

But it was too early to know the exact cause of the crash yet, Borrell said.

He said the van was travelling towards Picton while the truck was travelling south from the town. Motorists are told to drive with caution along the stretch of road. Reduced speed limits are in place.