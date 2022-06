A bullet was shot through the window of a home in Māngere, Auckland just after midnight on Saturday.

Pito Place. (Source: Google Maps.)

Police were called to an address on Pito Place at 12.25am.

A single bullet was shot through a window but no one was injured, a police spokesperson said.

READ MORE: Neighbours near latest Auckland shootings have sleepless night

ADVERTISEMENT

A scene examination is underway at the property to establish what happened.

Police said at this stage there are no known gang-links to the incident.