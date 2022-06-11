Neighbours near latest Auckland shootings have sleepless night

Residents of Auckland's Māngere Bridge have described how the police surrounded their neighbour's home following a shooting last night.

A window shattered, Hall Ave, Favona. Police reports of a firearms fired at a property. (Source: 1News)

A 65-year-old man is facing firearms-related charges after a gun was allegedly fired at a stationary vehicle in the area just before 8pm on Friday.

Police were conducting a scene examination at a Woodward Rd address on Saturday morning, with armed officers present and a police photographer.

A neighbour told 1News they'd had a sleepless night after the incident, which brought officers onto their property.

"They said 'get inside, get inside.'"

Waiting inside, she recalled hearing the officers beside their home, yelling towards the neighbouring house, 'Come out with your hands up, we've got you surrounded'.

She said they did that for 20 to 30 minutes.

Another resident living nearby said when he looked outside to see what was happening he saw armed officers on the road, including at the end of his driveway.

"There was an offender on the road," he said. "Police escorted him up the road."

The shooting was one of four in Auckland on Friday , with three happening within two hours of each other.

Police were called to Ashmore Place in the suburb of Favona around 7pm, after shots had been fired at a residential property.

Windows of the home have been left smashed, and the side of the home is splattered with pellet marks.

A family living on the street has been left shaken after the incident. After six years in the neighbourhood, they say they no longer feel safe to live there.

Shakaia Ashford, 17, said she was eating dinner and looking after her baby sister when they heard what they thought were fireworks.

Looking out the window she realised they were gunshots.

The family believe there were 10 shots fired in quick succession.

"We just dropped everything to run and see if everything was OK," Ashford said.

She said she saw two men with guns who quickly got in their car and left.

"It was hectic and scary. We didn't know our street was affiliated with any gangs."

She believed the property targeted is linked to the Killer Beez.

"I stayed up all night just thinking about it, like what if it happened to our house."

A property in West Auckland's Massey was the third to be targeted last night.

Police say a firearm was reportedly discharged on a property on Doone Place.

1News attended the scene this morning and a shed has also been burnt down at the residential address.

There were no injuries from the shootings and their link to recent gang violence is unconfirmed.

Police told 1News there is no information available at this stage to confirm if any of the shootings are linked or if gang members were involved.