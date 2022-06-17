Man charged with assault after Queenstown bar incident

A 38-year-old man has been charged with assault after a scuffle at a Queenstown bar in the early hours of the morning last Sunday left another man hospitalised with serious injuries.

The World Bar in Queenstown. (Source: Google Maps)

Police and St John responded to the alleged assault at 12.50am on Sunday where a man was found unconscious at World Bar on Church St.

The man was transported to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries. The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, police said.

A 38-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with assault.

He will appear in Queenstown District Court on Monday June 20.