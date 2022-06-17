Man charged with assault after Queenstown bar incident

Source: 1News

A 38-year-old man has been charged with assault after a scuffle at a Queenstown bar in the early hours of the morning last Sunday left another man hospitalised with serious injuries.

The World Bar in Queenstown.

The World Bar in Queenstown. (Source: Google Maps)

Police and St John responded to the alleged assault at 12.50am on Sunday where a man was found unconscious at World Bar on Church St.

READ MORE: Man fighting for his life after Queenstown bar incident

The man was transported to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries. The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, police said.

A 38-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with assault.

He will appear in Queenstown District Court on Monday June 20.

New ZealandSouthlandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Juror speaks out on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial

2

Man charged with assault after Queenstown bar incident

3

All Black Josh Lord ruled out for rest of 2022 with injury

4

Bystanders film masked pair ransacking Auckland jewellery store

5

Barrett banter: Beauden offers Scott cheeky pre-final dinner

Latest Stories

Northland cops seize 10 dirt bikes as part of gang operation

All Black Josh Lord ruled out for rest of 2022 with injury

Man charged with assault after Queenstown bar incident

Bystanders film masked pair ransacking Auckland jewellery store

McKenzie confirms NZ rugby return, signs with Chiefs, Waikato

Related Stories

Northland cops seize 10 dirt bikes as part of gang operation

Bystanders film masked pair ransacking Auckland jewellery store

Person critically injured in Auckland CBD 'incident'

Napier bread truck stolen, driver assaulted