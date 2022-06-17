Man charged with assault after Queenstown bar incident

A 38-year-old man has been charged with assault after a scuffle at a Queenstown bar in the early hours of the morning last Sunday left another man hospitalised with serious injuries.
Police and St John responded to the alleged assault at 12.50am on Sunday where a man was found unconscious at World Bar on Church St.
The man was transported to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries. The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, police said.
A 38-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with assault.
He will appear in Queenstown District Court on Monday June 20.