A man has been left critically injured after an incident at a Queenstown bar early on Sunday morning.

The World Bar in Queenstown. (Source: Google Maps)

Police said officers responded to an incident at a bar on Church St at around 12.40am. Stuff reported the incident happened at The World Bar.

Stuff said the injured man was initially taken to Lakes District Hospital by ambulance before he was flown to a different hospital in the South Island.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing.