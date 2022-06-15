Auckland Stihl Shop damaged in early morning ram-raid

An Auckland lawn mower and chainsaw shop has been left damaged in an early morning ram-raid.

Stihl Shop in Mt Albert, Auckland, after being ram-raided. (Source: 1News)

The hit on the Stihl Shop on New North Rd in Mt Albert was reported to police shortly before 5.30am on Wednesday.

The front door of the business was left lying on the ground after being wrenched off its hinges and a large window was smashed.

An officer at the scene confirmed to 1News the store was hit in a ram-raid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police at the scene of ram-raid on Stihl Shop in Mt Albert, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

In recent months Auckland has seen a rise in thefts and ram-raids across the city.

On Tuesday robbers used a vehicle to bust into a service station in Northpark in the city's east where they tried to steal cigarettes.

On Monday the famed Smith and Caughey's department store on Queen St had its front windows smashed in and items taken.

At the end of May, the Government announced a $6m fund to help small business owners protect their shops.