Auckland Stihl Shop damaged in early morning ram-raid

Source: 1News

An Auckland lawn mower and chainsaw shop has been left damaged in an early morning ram-raid.

Stihl Shop in Mt Albert, Auckland, after being ram-raided.

Stihl Shop in Mt Albert, Auckland, after being ram-raided. (Source: 1News)

The hit on the Stihl Shop on New North Rd in Mt Albert was reported to police shortly before 5.30am on Wednesday.

The front door of the business was left lying on the ground after being wrenched off its hinges and a large window was smashed.

An officer at the scene confirmed to 1News the store was hit in a ram-raid.

Police at the scene of ram-raid on Stihl Shop in Mt Albert, Auckland.

Police at the scene of ram-raid on Stihl Shop in Mt Albert, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

In recent months Auckland has seen a rise in thefts and ram-raids across the city.

On Tuesday robbers used a vehicle to bust into a service station in Northpark in the city's east where they tried to steal cigarettes.

On Monday the famed Smith and Caughey's department store on Queen St had its front windows smashed in and items taken.

At the end of May, the Government announced a $6m fund to help small business owners protect their shops.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Auckland Stihl Shop damaged in early morning ram-raid

2

TJ Perenara gives classy response to All Blacks omission

3

Employers, workers divided on fair pay agreements

4

Paid parental leave payments to rise in July

5

New Police Minister Chris Hipkins comes out swinging at critics

Latest Stories

All Whites' World Cup dreams over after contentious VAR calls

Brutal Bairstow smashes England to series win over NZ

Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes

Monkeypox: WHO to decide if outbreak is global health emergency

Auckland Stihl Shop damaged in early morning ram-raid

Related Stories

Auckland GPs burning out as ‘chronic’ doctor shortage bites

Winston Peters to take legal action against Mallard

Man charged after Bay of Islands shooting

Petition for cars to be removed from Auckland's Queen St