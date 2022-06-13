Further disruption possible as strong winds hit Auckland Harbour Bridge

Source: 1News

Waka Kotahi says further disruption is possible as Auckland Harbour Bridge has closed and reopened multiple times on Monday due to strong wind gusts.

Two lanes of the Auckland Harbour Bridge were closed due to strong gusts. (Source: Waka Kotahi)

The Harbour Bridge was closed and reopened throughout the day as gusts reached over 100km/h.

“Continue to expect delays throughout the day today (Mon 13 Jun) as further closures and restrictions may be required due to forecast strong wind gusts,” Waka Kotahi said on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Motorists were earlier urged to consider using SH16 and SH18 as alternative routes.

It comes as continued wild weather around the country has seen more properties damaged in Waikanae.

READ MORE: Tornado leaves 91-year-old woman's Waikanae home damaged

A strong wind watch is in place for Auckland until 9pm on Monday night.

