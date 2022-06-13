Tornado leaves 91-year-old woman's Waikanae home damaged

A 91-year-old woman's home has been left damaged after wild weather ripped through Waikanae.

Louise Buurmans' damaged home. (Source: 1News)

Louise Buurmans who lives alone, told 1News a tornado swept through her home at around 8pm on Sunday.

Buurmans said it sounded like a bomb exploding on the roof and water was leaking in the dining room and kitchen.

Ceiling tiles can be seen hanging from the roof with debris throughout the house.

Buurmans said she's lived in the house for more than 20 years and has never experienced anything like this before.

"I'm still a bit shaken up about it, I'm going to go and stay with family," she said.

She says it's the first tornado she's ever experience and it was "bloody horrible."

Buurmans said there's also been a lot of support from her neighbours and the community.

"When the fire brigade was here they said I could stay with them, I don't even know them all that well so that's really very nice."

Fire and Emergency Wellington said there have been "multiple weather-related events" in Waikanae, including two tornadoes, house flooding and surface flooding.

"The extent of all the damage is still being assessed however there are no reports of injuries," said Assistant Commander Martin Wilby said in an update late on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency said from 12pm - 12am on Sunday, it was notified of over 100 weather events in Wellington.

The Kapiti Coast Emergency Operations Centre was stood up as the Emergency Operations Centre, but with changing weather conditions, it was closed before midnight.

There are also weather warnings in place in Auckland, with a wind watch in place for the Harbour Bridge till 10pm tonight.