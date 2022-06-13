Fairweather coy about goals heading into Commonwealth Games

Erika Fairweather isn't giving much away when discussing her goals for the upcoming world championships and Commonwealth Games, but says she is targeting success at both.

Erika Fairweather. (Source: 1News)

The 18-year-old became an overnight star at the Tokyo Olympics with her dazzling performances in the 400-metre freestyle that saw her smash the national record en route to the final.

READ MORE: Eve Thomas chasing mum's record swim at Commonwealth Games

Since returning to Dunedin, the former Kavanagh College head girl said she had attracted more attention and fame from adoring young fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think there’s definitely been a lot more exposure for me here. A lot of people have been asking questions and getting more into swimming which is quite exciting. All the little girls are starting to swim the 400-metre and 200-metre freestyle, that’s so cool to see because that’s what we need in New Zealand," she told 1News.

It's been a quiet time for Fairweather since the hysteria of Tokyo, and she admits it's "hard to judge" where she's at heading into next week's world champs.

"We haven’t had a big hit out since then so the upcoming meet will be a good indicator of that."

READ MORE: Clareburt looking to rediscover love of swimming after tough year

While other swimmers are planning on taking it easy at the world champs to prepare for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Fairweather says she wants to be at her best at both.

"I think it’s pointless going over there and half-hearting a race or a meet, you want to put 100% into each performance," she said.

However, Fairweather refused to give away just what her goals are in what will be a busy European summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I’m not really one that likes to explain my goals so I’m just going to keep those under wraps for now," she grinned.

Fairweather will be competing in the 400-metre freestyle at the Commonwealth Games, while she also has permission to start in the 200-metre and 100-metre freestyle.