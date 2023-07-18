'Really saddening' - NZ athletes gutted by 2026 Comm Games news

Kiwi athletes are feeling "really saddened" this afternoon with the future of the 2026 Commonwealth Games - and the multi-sport event on the whole - up in the air.

The Victorian Government announced this morning they had pulled out of hosting the next Commonwealth Games due to financial issues, leaving the 2026 event needing a new home.

It comes after last year's host Birmingham took over hosting responsibilities from Durban after the South African coastal city was stripped of their hosting rights in 2017 for financial problems as well.

"We are taking advice on the options available to us and remain committed to finding a solution for the Games in 2026 that is in the best interest of our athletes and the wider Commonwealth Sport Movement," the Commonwealth Games Federation said in a statement his afternoon.

But that statement is giving very little comfort to some Kiwi athletes with the Commonwealth Games the pinnacle for some of them in their chosen sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selina Goddard, Nicole Toomey, Tayla Bruce and Val Smith celebrate after winning bronze in the Women's Fours - Bronze Medal Match at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

One such sport is lawn bowls where New Zealand won three bronze medals last year in Birmingham thanks to the women's pair, women's triple and women's four.

Selina Goddard, who was part of the pair and four, told 1News today's announcement was "really saddening".

"With bowls, we're not an Olympic sport - our major events are the Commonwealth Games and World Championships," Goddard said.

"The Commonwealth Games is a very special one though in the sense that it's our only opportunity to be part of that wider New Zealand team and have that experience of being in a village."

Goddard said the experience is "unmatched".

"It's something that when your a kid at school, you look at the Comm Games and the Olympics and standing on the podium and even just being in the hot seat to try and achieve that is exciting.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We'll just have to wait and see."

White Ferns star Suzie Bates said the impact stretches further than just athletes though with sports themselves potentially hurt by Victoria's withdrawal.

"Cricket was very interested in becoming part of the Olympic Games which would be huge for cricket men and women," Bates said.

"So that might put a little bit of a stop on those plans if the Commonwealth Games cant take any form in 2026."

Bates, who was part of the New Zealand team last year that won bronze in women's cricket's debut at the Commonwealth Games, added the Games offer more than just medals.

Suzie Bates, Eden Carson and Hayley Jensen pose with their bronze medals at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. (Source: Photosport)

"I just know for a lot of the young players in particular to be able to attend an event like that which is global, to be rubbing shoulders with other athletes from New Zealand and the rest of the world was really special."

ADVERTISEMENT

The New Zealand Olympic Committee mirrored the feelings and concerns of their athletes with a short statement this afternoon.

"We are incredibly disappointed to learn that Victoria has withdrawn from hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games," NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol said.

"This unexpected announcement is unsettling for New Zealand Team athletes who were working towards a Games close to home in just under three years' time.

"We are looking to the Commonwealth Games Federation as it begins a process to appoint a new host for 2026."