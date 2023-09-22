Former NZOC boss bidding for Comm Games Federation presidency

Former New Zealand Olympic Committee chief executive Kereyn Smith is putting her hand up to "reimagine" the currently-troubled Commonwealth Games.

Smith announced this afternoon her bid for President of the Commonwealth Games Federation, saying the global sporting event will become sustainable, adaptable and future-focused under her watch.

"I have a real belief in the power of the Commonwealth Sport movement," Smith said.

"While proud of our past, Commonwealth Sport stands at a crossroads today and I believe we need to act together to embrace change and overcome these challenges."

Those "crossroads" stem from the Australian state of Victoria announcing in July they had withdrawn from hosting the 2026 Games, leaving organisers scrambling to find a new location.

Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony. (Source: Photosport)

Victoria's withdrawal not only threw doubts on the 2026 event but the future of the Commonwealth Games as a whole.

The decision also caused some commotion here in New Zealand after the NZOC announced earlier this year in April an "early interest" in hosting the 2034 Commonwealth Games.

The NZOC said said their interest came off the back of a new hosting model which allows for more flexible and innovative Games.

Smith, who has previously served as Vice President of the CGF for eight years as part of more than 20 years in Commonwealth and Olympic sport, said today her presidency would be one to follow that flexibility and innovation while empowering athletes.

However Smith added her immediate priority, if elected, will be to reassess the current state of Commonwealth Sport and build on the current Strategic Plan in place until 2034.

The New Zealand Team enters the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. (Source: Photosport)

NZOC President Liz Dawson said Smith would bring strength and modernity to the movement.

“Kereyn is future-focused with ambition and clarity of vision. She sees opportunities for Commonwealth Sport and the Games to create greater impact, connecting new audiences in exciting, innovative and sustainable ways,” said Dawson.

“If elected, we have no doubt she’ll enhance Commonwealth Sport, accelerating pathways to inclusive sport and communities and ensuring athletes, and each of the diverse 74 Commonwealth Games Associations (CGA) are front and centre of the movement.”

The elections take place on November 14 and 15 at the CGF General Assembly in Singapore.