Other Sport
1News

Kiwi athletes buzzing at prospect of Comm Games return to NZ

5:00am

New Zealand 2034.

Aotearoa is a step closer to hosting the Commonwealth Games in the 21st century and Kiwi athletes – former and current – are already fizzing at the prospect.

After hosting the Games in 1950, 1974 and 1990, the New Zealand Olympic Committee confirmed they are showing an “early interest” in the 2034 edition.

“We believe that this is a fantastic opportunity, a great opportunity for our athletes, a great opportunity for our sports and, importantly for us, a great opportunity for all New Zealand,” NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol said.

The expression of interest has garnered plenty of support from those who competed in front of friends and family 33 years ago.

Gymnast Angela Walker won gold and three bronze in Auckland in 1990 and said she wanted others to experience what she did.

Angela Walker celebrates after winning gold in Rhythmic Gymnastics at the 1990 Commonwealth Games.

Angela Walker celebrates after winning gold in Rhythmic Gymnastics at the 1990 Commonwealth Games. (Source: Photosport)

“It'd be hugely excited to see it come back to New Zealand,” Walker told 1News.

“It's such a special experience when you're an athlete competing in your home Games… even today I get people sort of reminiscing and saying, ‘oh, I was a dancer in the opening ceremony,’ or, ‘I volunteered at the boxing,’ and there's so many stories that have continued.

“Standing on top of the dais here in New Zealand with the national anthem playing, it was extra special to feel like you were sharing that, with everybody, with your family who were only metres away.”

Walker said she had no doubt the home crowd helped her to the top of podium.

“I'd even go so far as to wonder whether I would've won a gold medal and certainly four medals if it hadn't have been in New Zealand.”

Achievements like hers and last year's Birmingham team, where New Zealand won a record 20 golds, inspiring those like record-breaking 15-year-old swimmer Monique Wieruszowski to do the same.

Aaron Gate with his four gold medals after being named flagbearer for the closing ceremony.

Aaron Gate with his four gold medals after being named flagbearer for the closing ceremony. (Source: Photosport)

“That would just be amazing, it'd be pretty much a dream come true because Mum hasn't been to most of my races and I think it might be hard for them to get to some of the other ones, so that would be amazing,” Monique said.

Under current federation rules, athletics and swimming are the only compulsory disciplines along with lawn bowls and power lifting in para-sports.

New Zealand would be able to then select the other events to fill out the programme – possibly as many as 20 – which opens the door for events dominated by Kiwis.

“We really want to make sure that we showcasing our best athletes to the world, so where there's opportunities to look at those sports where we do have absolute strengths in, we'd love to sort of have conversations with them,” Nicol said.

Gold medals are sweet but gold medals at home would be even sweeter.

Other SportCommonwealth Games

SHARE

More Stories

Coastal rowing brings Olympic champ out of retirement

Coastal rowing brings Olympic champ out of retirement

The idea of getting a shot at the Commonwealth Games was enough to get Tokyo gold medallist Michael Brake back in a rowing boat.

Thu, Jan 5

2:01

Opinion: Wilde was denied fair crack at triathlon gold - and so was rival

Opinion: Wilde was denied fair crack at triathlon gold - and so was rival

Kiwi and Alex Yee have both been short-changed by an official's ruling in Birmingham that cannot be proven, writes Guy Heveldt.

November 18, 2022

Wilde's Comm Games gold medal complaint dismissed by World Triathlon

Wilde's Comm Games gold medal complaint dismissed by World Triathlon

November 18, 2022

Hayden Wilde's Commonwealth Games protest set to take longer

Hayden Wilde's Commonwealth Games protest set to take longer

August 23, 2022

Fairweather coy about goals heading into Commonwealth Games

Fairweather coy about goals heading into Commonwealth Games

June 13, 2022

Eve Thomas chasing mum's record swim at Commonwealth Games

Eve Thomas chasing mum's record swim at Commonwealth Games

June 8, 2022

0:41

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Opinion: Comm Games still a hit - and it's time they return to NZ

Opinion: Comm Games still a hit - and it's time they return to NZ

After spending two weeks in Birmingham covering the action, Brodyn Knuckey believes Aotearoa should host another games.

August 9, 2022

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

May 19, 2022

Wellington ticket wins $16 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wellington ticket wins $16 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

October 19, 2022

Govt sanctions sick jobseekers for failing to prepare for work

Govt sanctions sick jobseekers for failing to prepare for work

August 22, 2022

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

Latest

Popular

21 mins ago

Texas cheerleaders shot after one says she got in wrong car

Texas cheerleaders shot after one says she got in wrong car

23 mins ago

Heli pilot in near-fatal crash probably mistook sea fog for cloud

Heli pilot in near-fatal crash probably mistook sea fog for cloud

30 mins ago

McCullum to face no action for partnership with betting firm

McCullum to face no action for partnership with betting firm

7:03am

Murder charges for 2 Alabama teens in Sweet 16 shooting

Murder charges for 2 Alabama teens in Sweet 16 shooting

6:39am

Vehicle sought in Canterbury homicide investigation

Vehicle sought in Canterbury homicide investigation

5:50am

'Hanging over us' - Otago landowners fight tougher flood hazard rules

'Hanging over us' - Otago landowners fight tougher flood hazard rules
1
2
3
4
5
6