Kiwi athletes buzzing at prospect of Comm Games return to NZ

New Zealand 2034.

Aotearoa is a step closer to hosting the Commonwealth Games in the 21st century and Kiwi athletes – former and current – are already fizzing at the prospect.

After hosting the Games in 1950, 1974 and 1990, the New Zealand Olympic Committee confirmed they are showing an “early interest” in the 2034 edition.

“We believe that this is a fantastic opportunity, a great opportunity for our athletes, a great opportunity for our sports and, importantly for us, a great opportunity for all New Zealand,” NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol said.

The expression of interest has garnered plenty of support from those who competed in front of friends and family 33 years ago.

Gymnast Angela Walker won gold and three bronze in Auckland in 1990 and said she wanted others to experience what she did.

Angela Walker celebrates after winning gold in Rhythmic Gymnastics at the 1990 Commonwealth Games. (Source: Photosport)

“It'd be hugely excited to see it come back to New Zealand,” Walker told 1News.

“It's such a special experience when you're an athlete competing in your home Games… even today I get people sort of reminiscing and saying, ‘oh, I was a dancer in the opening ceremony,’ or, ‘I volunteered at the boxing,’ and there's so many stories that have continued.

“Standing on top of the dais here in New Zealand with the national anthem playing, it was extra special to feel like you were sharing that, with everybody, with your family who were only metres away.”

Walker said she had no doubt the home crowd helped her to the top of podium.

“I'd even go so far as to wonder whether I would've won a gold medal and certainly four medals if it hadn't have been in New Zealand.”

Achievements like hers and last year's Birmingham team, where New Zealand won a record 20 golds, inspiring those like record-breaking 15-year-old swimmer Monique Wieruszowski to do the same.

Aaron Gate with his four gold medals after being named flagbearer for the closing ceremony. (Source: Photosport)

“That would just be amazing, it'd be pretty much a dream come true because Mum hasn't been to most of my races and I think it might be hard for them to get to some of the other ones, so that would be amazing,” Monique said.

Under current federation rules, athletics and swimming are the only compulsory disciplines along with lawn bowls and power lifting in para-sports.

New Zealand would be able to then select the other events to fill out the programme – possibly as many as 20 – which opens the door for events dominated by Kiwis.

“We really want to make sure that we showcasing our best athletes to the world, so where there's opportunities to look at those sports where we do have absolute strengths in, we'd love to sort of have conversations with them,” Nicol said.

Gold medals are sweet but gold medals at home would be even sweeter.