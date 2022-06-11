Two men arrested over Christchurch shooting

Two men have been arrested following a shooting in Christchurch on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to Bower Ave, in New Brighton, following a report of gunshots in the area around 3.25pm.

A man was found at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two men, aged 28 and 34, have been arrested after search warrants were carried out in Upper Riccarton and Hoon Hay on Saturday morning.

The pair are both due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Monday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

"We want to send a strong message to those causing harm with gun violence in our communities - it will not be tolerated," Detective Sergeant Mike Varnam said.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to put those allegedly responsible before the courts and we are pleased to have done so in a timely manner."