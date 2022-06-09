Christchurch shooting left 'former gang member' with facial wound

Source: 1News

Police are after witnesses to a shooting in Christchurch on Monday which left a man with a facial wound.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Officers were called to Bower Ave, North New Brighton, after reports of gunshots at around 3.25pm.

The Herald have reported the victim is an former member of the Mighty Mongrel Mob Barbarian MC.

Investigators said they understand three men were involved in an altercation - two offenders and the victim - and that multiple witnesses heard or saw it.

"We encourage them to come forward as we continue to investigate the incident.

"We believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing further risk to the public and we are absolutely committed to finding those responsible for this offending and holding them to account."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 105 or by calling CrimeStoppers.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

7927 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 27 deaths reported

2

Wild weather forecast for central and southern New Zealand

3

Lower Hutt widow distraught as husband's body forcibly taken from home

4

BOP teen seriously injured after 'prolonged and violent assault'

5

Killer Beez and Tribesmen: From feeder gang to violent rivals

Latest Stories

NBA baskets adjusted after being set too high for finals game 3

Dame Silvia Cartwright to lead Dilworth abuse inquiry

Major electrical storm causes momentary outage in Wellington

Opinion: 6 rookies who must be in ABs squad for Ireland series

House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks

Related Stories

Dame Silvia Cartwright to lead Dilworth abuse inquiry

'Large quantities' of cocaine and meth seized in Operation Bali

Reviews launched after Alan Hall's murder conviction quashed

BOP teen seriously injured after 'prolonged and violent assault'