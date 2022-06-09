Christchurch shooting left 'former gang member' with facial wound

Police are after witnesses to a shooting in Christchurch on Monday which left a man with a facial wound.

Officers were called to Bower Ave, North New Brighton, after reports of gunshots at around 3.25pm.

The Herald have reported the victim is an former member of the Mighty Mongrel Mob Barbarian MC.

Investigators said they understand three men were involved in an altercation - two offenders and the victim - and that multiple witnesses heard or saw it.

"We encourage them to come forward as we continue to investigate the incident.

"We believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing further risk to the public and we are absolutely committed to finding those responsible for this offending and holding them to account."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 105 or by calling CrimeStoppers.