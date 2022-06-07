Christchurch shooting leaves man injured, police investigating

Source: 1News

Police are investigating after a man was left with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Christchurch on Monday.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Officers were called to Bower Ave, North New Brighton, after reports of gunshots at around 3.25pm.

The officers, who were armed as a precaution, found a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said they believe the incident is isolated and that there is no further risk to the public.

"We are absolutely committed to finding those responsible for this offending and holding them to account," he said.

"Reducing incidents of gun violence is paramount for police and the community.

"We will not tolerate it - gun violence has no place here and threatens the fundamental right of the community to be safe and feel safe."

No arrests have been made at this stage.

