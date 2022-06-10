Two men charged with murder of West Auckland man

Two men have been charged with the murder of West Auckland man Benjamin Mcintosh, who died on Sunday.

Mcintosh died in Auckland City Hospital on Sunday after being found in a critical condition last Friday morning on Glen Eden's Glendale Rd.

Waitematā District Crime Manager Detective Inspector John Sutton said two men, aged 23 and 25, had been charged overnight with Mcintosh's murder.

A 23-year-old woman has been charged as an accessory after the fact in relation to the murder.

The trio will be appearing via audio visual link in the Waitākere District Court today.

"Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter," Sutton said.

"We would like to thank the community for their support and cooperation throughout the investigation.

"Police are unable to provide further information at this time as the matter is before the courts."

The charges come after a dramatic chase in Northland on Thursday saw police stop two people, a man and a woman, wanted for questioning as part of the homicide investigation.