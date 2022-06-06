Homicide investigation launched after death of man in Auckland

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man who was found critically injured in West Auckland on Friday.

The person was left in critical condition after an incident on Glendale Rd. (Source: Supplied)

Benjamin Kimball-James Mcintosh, 37, died in Auckland Hospital on Sunday.

He had been found in a critical condition at 8.20am on Friday on Glendale Rd, Glen Eden, Auckland.

He was transported to hospital and underwent surgery but has since succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they were launching a homicide investigation into his death, but investigators were still in the "very early stages

of piecing together what had happened.

Anyone who has any information or saw something suspicious in the area should contact police.