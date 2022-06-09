Man sought in Auckland death inquiry found after dramatic chase

Source: 1News

A person police wanted to speak with as part of their investigation into a West Auckland homicide was allegedly in a vehicle that led officers on a dramatic chase in Northland before being stopped.

Police have called on the Armed Offenders Squad and helicopter support to help find the man.

Police have called on the Armed Offenders Squad and helicopter support to help find the man.

Benjamin Kimball-James Mcintosh, 37, died in Auckland Hospital on Sunday, having been found in a critical condition around 8.20am on Glendale Rd, Glen Eden on Friday.

Police on Thursday said that during a routine check in Dargaville, they noticed a man believed to have been involved in Mcintosh's death.

While police were at a home, another vehicle pulled up before speeding away after spotting officers.

Police pursued the speeding vehicle for 15 minutes, with the driver managing to evade the chase despite a number of attempts to spike the car.

It was eventually slowed at River Rd in Dargaville, before another patrol car was used to stop it.

Both vehicles were damaged.

Two people - a man and a woman - are now speaking with police. They were both wanted for questioning as part of the homicide investigation. A gun was found in the car.

A third person in West Auckland has also been found and is being questioned over the death.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAucklandNorthland

Popular Stories

1

Man sought in Auckland death inquiry found after dramatic chase

2

Reports of tornado as storm smashes lower North Island

3

Reviews launched after Alan Hall's murder conviction quashed

4

Lower Hutt widow distraught as husband's body forcibly taken from home

5

Opinion: 6 rookies who must be in ABs squad for Ireland series

Latest Stories

Haumaha completes fairytale return with Comm Games selection

Person of interest identified in Onehunga homicide investigation

Ferrari escapes damage as tornado tosses tree into Waikanae business

Tuungafasi a casualty as Blues prepare for Brumbies' onslaught

Man sought in Auckland death inquiry found after dramatic chase

Related Stories

Person of interest identified in Onehunga homicide investigation

Dame Silvia Cartwright to lead Dilworth abuse inquiry

'Large quantities' of cocaine and meth seized in Operation Bali

Reviews launched after Alan Hall's murder conviction quashed