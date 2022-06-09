Man sought in Auckland death inquiry found after dramatic chase

A person police wanted to speak with as part of their investigation into a West Auckland homicide was allegedly in a vehicle that led officers on a dramatic chase in Northland before being stopped.

Police have called on the Armed Offenders Squad and helicopter support to help find the man.

Benjamin Kimball-James Mcintosh, 37, died in Auckland Hospital on Sunday, having been found in a critical condition around 8.20am on Glendale Rd, Glen Eden on Friday.

Police on Thursday said that during a routine check in Dargaville, they noticed a man believed to have been involved in Mcintosh's death.

While police were at a home, another vehicle pulled up before speeding away after spotting officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police pursued the speeding vehicle for 15 minutes, with the driver managing to evade the chase despite a number of attempts to spike the car.

It was eventually slowed at River Rd in Dargaville, before another patrol car was used to stop it.

Both vehicles were damaged.

Two people - a man and a woman - are now speaking with police. They were both wanted for questioning as part of the homicide investigation. A gun was found in the car.

A third person in West Auckland has also been found and is being questioned over the death.