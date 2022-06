A person has been hospitalised with critical injuries after an incident in West Auckland on Friday morning.

The person was left in critical condition after an incident on Glendale Rd. (Source: Supplied)

Police were called to Glendale Rd in Glen Eden at around 8.17am.

A spokesperson said a person in a critical condition was taken to hospital.

"Police are currently making inquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 105.