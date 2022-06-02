Two shootings in Auckland on Wednesday night

Police are investigating two shootings in South Auckland on Wednesday night.

One person was hospitalised with moderate injuries after a suspected drive-by shooting in Manukau at 7.50pm.

1News footage showed several bullet holes in a home's windows on Albert Rd.

Around 10 minutes later, officers were called to an address on Boundary Rd, Ōpaheke, after shots were reportedly fired.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: One person hospitalised after South Auckland shooting

No one was injured in this shooting.

There have been a spate of Auckland shootings in recent days and weeks.

Last week, seven people were arrested after seven shootings across South Auckland in just two days.

Police said the shootings are believed to involve the Killer Beez and Tribesmen. The two gangs have historic tensions.

Last Wednesday, Manukau Ward councillor Alf Filipaina said it was only a matter of time before somebody got hurt.

"I'm really worried," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, multiple shots were fired at a Manurewa home, although police said it was not gang-related.