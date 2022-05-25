Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs involved in Auckland shootings

Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs were involved in the seven Auckland shootings on Tuesday night, police said.

Scene of Auckland shooting on May 25

Scene of Auckland shooting on May 25 (Source: 1News)

"Our information that we have at the moment suggests that the two predominant gangs involved are Killer Beez and Tribesmen," Superintendent Jill Rogers said at a media conference.

There were seven shootings at houses on Tuesday - in Ōtara, Papatoetoe, Flat Bush, Papakura, Te Atatū, Henderson and Mt Albert - with no injuries reported.

At least two of the houses targeted had no gang links. The others had some previous gang links.

"We know that at least two of the addresses have absolutely no links to gang activity at all which just heightens the concerns we have about this behaviour."

Rogers said the shootings are believed to be linked to incidents earlier in the week. There had been historic tensions between the gangs after the shooting of Killer Beez president Josh Masters by a former friend and Tribesmen member in 2019.

Rogers said a district wide arming order had been made for officers.

“It is extremely fortunate that no one has been harmed in these incidents and we know the community will be as disgusted as we are by this callous behaviour," she said.

