Seven arrests following spate of Auckland shootings

Seven people have been arrested and a number of weapons and ammunition has been seized after a number of shootings across Auckland this week.

A window of an Auckland home has been left riddled with bullet holes after a shooting on Tuesday night. (Source: 1News)

Ten charges have been laid against seven people over firearms, drugs and bail offences.

Counties Manukau Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said police will continue to investigate and disrupt gang activity in the region.

"The gang members involved in this violence continue to show a blatant disregard for the safety of people going about their lawful business.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Police have no tolerance for this brazen violence that has played out in recent days," she said in a statement.

Increased gang activity in NZ's biggest city

Eight confirmed shootings have taken place in Auckland over the last week.

On Wednesday, Rogers said that some of the houses that were involved in recent shootings have had past links to gangs, and in particular, to the Tribesmen and Killer Beez.

Tensions have increased between the two gangs since Killer Beez president Josh Masters was shot by Tribesmen members in 2019.

Manukau councillor and former Māngere Bridge constable Alf Filipaina told 1News on Wednesday that he was concerned at the number of shootings that have taken place in Auckland over recent days.

"It's the most I've ever seen, even in my career in the police."