Auckland house ‘shot at’, police believe it's not gang related

The firing of multiple shots at a Manurewa home overnight is not linked to a spate of gang-related shootings across Auckland in the last week, police say.

Police arrived to find a house had been shot at on Gibbs Road just after 12.45am on Sunday.

The Herald earlier reported at least 20 bullets were shot towards the house and sleepout.

Police say a scene examination is taking place to determine the circumstances behind the incident.

Superintendent Jill Rogers said in a media conference on Wednesday that the seven Auckland shootings on Tuesday night were linked to a conflict between the Tribesmen and Killer Beez gangs.

Seven people were arrested over a range of firearms, drugs and bail offences on Saturday.

