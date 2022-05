Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has tested positive for Covid-19 in Switzerland.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. (Source: 1News)

Bloomfield has led New Zealand's response to the pandemic, but is stepping down from his role in July.

He is currently attending the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

"Dr Bloomfield tested positive on Thursday and is now self-isolating in Geneva. This will mean a delay in his return to New Zealand. He is experiencing mild symptoms," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.