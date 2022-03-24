'A lot of sleep': Hipkins describes experience of having Covid

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has disclosed his experience of having Covid-19.

He tested positive for the virus on March 16, which was day 7 of isolation. He had been isolating after one of his children tested positive.

The minister then had to isolate for another 7 days. He left isolation this Wednesday.

Speaking to media on Friday, Hipkins said he was feeling "pretty good".

He had been "a little bit tired", prompting him to have a rest in the afternoons. "Otherwise feeling pretty good," he remarked.

Despite saying the faint positive line of his rapid antigen test last week was out of keeping with how he was feeling, Hipkins said on Friday he had "a lot of sleep" in the first couple of days after his positive test.

The faint line seems out of keeping with how I currently feel! Day 7 of isolation and now it’s my turn. So I’ll be clocking off for another 7 days. Take care out there everyone. pic.twitter.com/9wt8u7oe3o — Chris Hipkins (@chrishipkins) March 15, 2022

When he wasn't sleeping, Hipkins admitted with a smile and a laugh there was "a bit of TV".

He remarked four people in his household have now had the virus and had experienced its impacts differently.

"It will affect different people, in different ways, and they'll have different symptoms."

Hipkins said he felt "very fortunate" he was comparatively young and healthy and that he had received two vaccine doses, along with the booster.

He had the following message for those who hadn't been vaccinated yet: "I must admit when I was feeling really, really bad, I was thinking 'gosh, imagine how bad it would've been if I hadn't had the opportunity to be vaccinated beforehand'.

"My message to those who haven't been vaccinated yet is it isn't too late, go and get vaccinated, because if you do get it, it will help you get over it much faster."