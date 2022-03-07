National leader Christopher Luxon tests positive for Covid-19

Anna Whyte
By Anna Whyte, Senior Digital Political Producer
Source: 1News

National leader Christopher Luxon has tested positive for Covid-19.

Christopher Luxon.

Christopher Luxon. (Source: Getty)

"I have not been showing Covid-19 symptoms, but have been testing myself regularly as a precaution, including on Sunday morning, with all tests returning negative results," he said on Monday.

Luxon delivered his State of the Nation speech on Sunday.

"The test earlier today returned a positive result and I am now isolating at home with my family, who have all tested negative.

"I feel fine and intend to participate in Parliament and meetings remotely."

National MP Simon Bridges, Police Minister Poto Williams, Attorney-General David Parker and Labour MP Anahila Kanongataá-Suisuiki have all recently tested positive for Covid-19.

New Zealand

Popular Stories

1

Drone captures charred remains of fire-ravaged Auckland homes

2

Around 1600 affected after Covid vaccines stored incorrectly

3

17,522 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Monday

4

Number of MPs test positive for Covid-19

5

Russian gymnast slammed for war symbol on podium with Ukrainian

Latest Stories

Hurricanes Poua out of opening round due to Covid cases

National leader Christopher Luxon tests positive for Covid-19

Samoa record 8 Covid cases after repatriation flight from NZ

Shane Warne's last meal was Vegemite on toast, friend reveals

Russians banned from entering NZ - the full list

Related Stories

Russians banned from entering NZ - the full list

Full video: Ardern outlines measures taken against Russia

NZ to introduce targeted sanction regime against Russia

Around 1600 affected after Covid vaccines stored incorrectly