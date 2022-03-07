National leader Christopher Luxon tests positive for Covid-19

National leader Christopher Luxon has tested positive for Covid-19.

Christopher Luxon. (Source: Getty)

"I have not been showing Covid-19 symptoms, but have been testing myself regularly as a precaution, including on Sunday morning, with all tests returning negative results," he said on Monday.

Luxon delivered his State of the Nation speech on Sunday.

"The test earlier today returned a positive result and I am now isolating at home with my family, who have all tested negative.

"I feel fine and intend to participate in Parliament and meetings remotely."

National MP Simon Bridges, Police Minister Poto Williams, Attorney-General David Parker and Labour MP Anahila Kanongataá-Suisuiki have all recently tested positive for Covid-19.