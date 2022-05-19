Jacinda Ardern says Covid's taken her sense of taste

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Covid-19 has taken her sense of taste.

Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson on an Instagram live (Source: Supplied)

Speaking with Grant Robertson on an Instagram live ahead of Thursday afternoon's Budget, the pair discussed their respective efforts at making cheese rolls, a tradition between the pair.

While Roberton's looked exceptional, Ardern admitted a meeting had got in the way of a proper effort and hers looked a "bit beige".

"They will taste just as good," she said. "But you know what, I'm not going to know, because I've lost all my taste."

"I hope that comes back for you soon," Robertson quipped.

The PM's been isolating since her partner Clarke Gayford and then herself and daughter Neve caught the virus.

She won't be at Parliament for the reading of the Budget.