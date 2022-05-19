Jacinda Ardern says Covid's taken her sense of taste

Source: 1News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Covid-19 has taken her sense of taste.

Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson on an Instagram live

Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson on an Instagram live (Source: Supplied)

Speaking with Grant Robertson on an Instagram live ahead of Thursday afternoon's Budget, the pair discussed their respective efforts at making cheese rolls, a tradition between the pair.

While Roberton's looked exceptional, Ardern admitted a meeting had got in the way of a proper effort and hers looked a "bit beige".

"They will taste just as good," she said. "But you know what, I'm not going to know, because I've lost all my taste."

"I hope that comes back for you soon," Robertson quipped.

The PM's been isolating since her partner Clarke Gayford and then herself and daughter Neve caught the virus.

She won't be at Parliament for the reading of the Budget.

New ZealandCovid-19PoliticsFood and Drink

Popular Stories

1

Live updates: Budget 2022

2

Person injured after explosion in Christchurch

3

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

4

Live stream: MPs react to the 2022 Budget

5

Wild weather: 849 lightning strikes as 6m waves forecast

Latest Stories

Budget 2022: Over two million Kiwis to get cost of living payment

Live updates: Budget 2022

Budget 2022: What you need to know

World Rugby pledge $195k fund to help Tonga begin rebuilding

Australian MP Pauline Hanson struck down with Covid

Related Stories

Budget 2022: Over two million Kiwis to get cost of living payment

Live updates: Budget 2022

Budget 2022: What you need to know

Budget 2022: Outdated sole parent law to be reversed