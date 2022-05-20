Live: Several parts of NZ hit by wild weather after Levin tornado

Follow our live weather updates after a tornado hit Levin in the lower North Island.

Tornado-damaged building in Levin (Source: Terisa Ngobi)

What you need to know

- Levin was hit by a tornado at approximately 6.30am on Friday, damaging homes, downing power lines and ripping out trees

- State Highway 1 through Levin has reopened

- MetService has issued a strong wind watch for many parts of the country into the weekend. There are also road snowfall warnings.

Live updates

1.09pm - The NZTA says SH1 through Levin reopened just after 12.35pm.

There's also been a further update from the Horowhenua District Council.

It says drone footage shows around 30 to 50 houses have been damaged.

As at 11.48am this morning 11,882 customers were affected by power outages. A total of 11,185 customers have had their power restored and 797 remain without power.

Streets and roads that have been cleared and are now open:

- Oxford St

- Tararua Rd

- George Street

- Skye St

- Winchester St

- Parker St

- Wilton St

- Sterling St

- Adkin Ave

- Hinemoa St

Streets, roads and buildings that are closed:

- Levin Mall

- Te Takeretanga-o-kura-hau-pō

- Cambridge St (currently being cleared)

- Gladstone Rd (closed but passable to one lane south of Tararua Rd, open north of Tararua Rd)

- Tawa St

12.55pm - During this morning's tornado in Levin a garden shed was flung across the street into a woman's house, 1News reporter Cushla Norman reports.

The shed smashed through the front window of the house.

The woman was taken to hospital.

Norman discovered Friday's wild weather has also damaged the area's crops.

READ MORE: Levin woman in tears after tornado destroys ‘pride and joy’ garden

Woodhaven Gardens told Norman some of its crops had perished thanks to hail stones.

It said the hail stones had shot the through the crops like a machine gun.

Resident Bianca Baker also spoke more to 1News and said the tornado had "ripped apart" Levin.

"It's just destroyed everything in its path," she said.

12.36pm - Four lanes have been closed on Auckland's Harbour Bridge as wind gusts are rising.

Two lanes remain open in each direction.

UPDATE 12:15PM

Four lanes are now closed on the #SH1 Harbour Bridge as wind gusts are rising again. Two lanes remain available in each direction. Please drive with care and stick to the reduced speed limit. ^LB https://t.co/G0OwmyIiKx pic.twitter.com/OcHrvnlGm2 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 20, 2022

11.58am - MetService says snow is falling in many parts of the South Island high country.

It has issued several road snowfall warnings.

❄ Snow is falling in many parts of the South Island high country



Here's a pic from the webcam at the summit of the Crown Range Road, and we've also had reports of snow in Arthur's Pass Village, as well as in Clinton, Otago.



ℹ Road snowfall warnings at https://t.co/aIkbAI2pg0 pic.twitter.com/ZC6gkBPByP — MetService (@MetService) May 19, 2022

11.49am - The Horowhenua District Council says as at 10.51am this morning 11874 Horowhenua Kāpiti customers had been impacted by power outages.

A total of 687 remained without power.

It also said Horowhenua Kāpiti is under a severe weather watch, so people are advised to stay home unless travel is critical.

Minor injuries have been reported thanks to broken glass, the council said.

The council also said water treatment plants at Shannon and Tokomaru are currently offline due to turbidity.

It said water storage capacity is sufficient, but as a precaution tankers have been activated for Tokomaru.

Powerlines down and/or damage reported on:

-Parker Ave

- Victoria St

- Tawa St

- George St

- Adkin Ave

- Skye St

- Cambridge Place

- Mako Mako Rd (Lake Horowhenua end)

Streets currently closed:

- Oxford St

- Cambridge St (from Liverpool to Bath St)

- Tawa St

- Wilton St

- Gladstone Rd

- Winchester St

- Tararua Rd

- Parker St

- Sterling St

The following schools are closed while damage is assessed:

- St Joseph's School

- Learning Adventures

- Levin School

- Levin Intermediate School

- Horowhenua College

- Ōhau School

1News captured these images of tornado damage in Goldsmith Crescent.

The council are currently deploying drones to film and assess the damage from the air and develop a plan. (Source: 1News)

The tornado ripped out trees and caused widespread damage. (Source: 1News)

Damage in Levin is within a perimeter that the tornado travelled through, a council spokesperson said. (Source: 1News)

11.27am - Hail hit Ōhau in the Horowhenua District early this morning.

Resident Michelle Fox Cooper told 1News there's dents in their vehicles from it.

The hail in Horowhenua's Ōhau looked more like snow on Friday. (Source: Michelle Fox Cooper)

The piles of hail in Ōhau were big enough to play with. (Source: Michelle Fox Cooper)

There were dents in the Cooper family's vehicles from the hail in Ōhau. (Source: Michelle Fox Cooper)

11am - 1News has received more information on the incident in Cambridge.

FENZ says they arrived at the scene around 10.04am.

READ MORE: Person critical in Cambridge after being trapped under fallen tree

The patient was not freed until about 45 minutes later.

Spreaders, diggers and shovels were used to remove them from beneath the tree.

10.55am - A person is in a critical condition after being trapped under a fallen tree in Cambridge's Victoria Square Gardens.

10.50am - A spokesperson from the Horowhenua District Council says that the damage in Levin is within a perimeter that the tornado travelled through.

They are currently deploying drones to film and assess the damage from the air and develop a plan to deal with it.

The council urges residents to turn off power if water is coming into their property and call the council on 06 366 0999 if they have urgent welfare needs.

Damage from the tornado in Levin. (Source: Bianca Baker )

10.28am - The NZTA says two lanes in each direction on the Harbour Bridge are now open as wind gusts have eased.

UPDATE 10:15AM

Two lanes are now OPEN in each direction as wind gusts have started to ease. Please drive with care and expect delays in both directions. Consider delaying your journey or using an alternative route if possible. ^LB https://t.co/G0OwmyIiKx pic.twitter.com/c5cSTAkIgK — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 19, 2022

10.19am - Strong winds in Auckland have closed the Harbour Bridge. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said winds had reached over 95km/h.

Motorists in Auckland are advised to delay their journeys or use SH16 and SH18 as an alternative route.

😮 The view from the Sky Tower as the rain moved in! pic.twitter.com/IlTDgJ4YKG — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 19, 2022

10.13am - MetService meteorologist Daniel Corrigan says Levin can expect another thunderstorm or two this morning, with the potential for hail and strong wind gusts.

After 12pm, shows are expected to continue and some are likely to be heavy. There is also a possibility of another thunderstorm with hail this afternoon or evening.

However, he said the main threat of severe weather was with the band of active thunderstorms which has already moved on.

Corrigan said a band of "very active thunderstorms" had moved across Levin this morning between 7.30am and 8am.

It had brought a period of intense rain, strong winds and hail. A nearby weather station reported wind gusts of 140km/h and a burst of rainfall amounting to 18mm.

9.50am - NIWA says there have been more than 4000 lightning strikes around the country and Tasman Sea since midnight.

⚡ 4297+ lightning strikes around New Zealand & the Tasman Sea since 12am Friday...



Thunderstorms are moving into the western North Island this morning, signalling the arrival of a cooler, unstable air mass. pic.twitter.com/s8sKx4Dih4 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 19, 2022

MetService has also updated its severe weather information, saying thunderstorms have the potential to bring hail and damaging wind gusts.

⛈ Severe Weather Update 🟡



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for western North Island regions from Waitomo down to Wellington as an active line of thunderstorms moves northeastwards.



💨 These storms have the potential to bring hail and damaging wind gusts of 120km/h. pic.twitter.com/U0tFfUqZvt — MetService (@MetService) May 19, 2022

9.33am - A tornado also reportedly hit Waitara Beach in Taranaki around 8.30am this morning.

Locals took to the Extreme Weather Taranaki Facebook group to say there had been rain, hail and wind at the time.

There were no reports of major damage.

Debris strewn in front of a damaged house on Goldsmith Crescent, Levin. (Source: Supplied)

9.17am - Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden took to Facebook this morning to provide an update on the "mini tornado".

"Look, it's not a good morning, is it?" he began.

Wanden said the tornado's path through the town had been from the west and mainly across a park at Victoria St.

He said power was off to "many areas" and said many places were experiencing thunder and lightning.

READ MORE: Levin tornado: Woman covered in glass after 'horrendous noise'

An incident management team had been stood up and were assessing the damage.

"I just wanted to make sure that you stay safe. I hope there isn't too much damage at your property and just look after yourselves," he said.

"It may be a day of staying at home and just hunkering down a little bit."

8.55am - Police say they are aware of surface flooding and downed powerlines in the wake of the tornado.

State Highway 1 in Levin is closed, so motorists are asked to delay their travel or take an alternative route.

Motorists travelling through Levin are advised to take extra care, particularly through Ohau, due to ice on the roads.

"We will have staff in Levin today providing community reassurance and assisting with any clean-up," a spokesperson said.

A trampoline on a roof in Levin (Source: Supplied)

8.50am - Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) says it has received more than 50 calls, mainly from Levin.

The calls have mostly been for powerlines and trees down, along with missing roofs.

A FENZ spokesperson says no injuries have been reported at this stage.

Multiple fire trucks are in the town and their base is the Levin Fire Station.

One stall in Levin was completely destroyed by the tornado. (Source: Supplied)

8.46am - Levin resident Bianca Baker also told 1News the tornado was "loud like a cannon", breaking her windows and covering her in glass.

"The destruction is like nothing I've ever witnessed. All of the fences are ripped out and there's a mess everywhere."

8.40am - We Electricity says Rakau Grove and Stokes Valley Rd in the Stokes Valley have lost power.

8.33am - Due to severe weather hitting parts of the central and lower North Island, five flights out of Wellington Airport have been delayed. The airport says nothing has been cancelled.

The airport says they don't expect to be hit any worse. "At this stage in the clear," the airport said.

8.17am - Levin resident Bianca Baker says the noise of the tornado was "horrendous".

"It was like I woke from a very scary nightmare, was louder than gunshots and I was covered in glass from all the windows blown in,' she told 1News.

“I'm in complete shock but so happy to be alive."

8.12am - Civil Defence is urging people to stay home unless travel is critical.

8.10am - A number of roads are closed in addition to SH1, with a number of schools are also closed while the damage to buildings is assessed.

Streets currently closed:

Oxford Street, Cambridge Street (from Liverpool to Bath Street), Tawa Street, Wilton Street, Gladstone Road & Mako Mako Road.

Schools currently closed: St Joseph School, Learning Adventures, Levin School, Levin Intermediate, Horowhenua College.

8.00am - SH1 will be closed between Durham Street and Supercheap Auto, after a strong smell of gas was reported following the tornado.

A local posted on the local traffic updates Facebook page that the mini twister had brought down trees, power lines and damaged houses.

Tree downed in Levin (Source: Terisa Ngobi)

Images posted by Ōtaki MP Terisa Ngobi showed that buildings had been ripped apart, and large trees had been ripped up by their stumps.

Motorists are asked to delay travel or seek an alternative route.