Levin woman in tears after tornado destroys ‘pride and joy’ garden

Levin residents have been surveying the damage caused by a tornado on Friday morning, with one distraught woman saying her “pride and joy” garden has been destroyed.

The tornado hit the town at around 6.30am this morning, damaging homes and downing power lines.

The woman was tearful as she looked at the destruction to her own property, where trees have fallen and there has been damage to the roof.

She told 1News that she was focused on restoring her precious garden.

“I woke up this morning and the trampoline was flying,” another resident told 1News.

“All the side fence is gone,” said another.

“The back fence has got run over and there’s a trampoline on the back shed roof, which doesn’t belong to this property.”