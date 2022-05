Auckland’s Harbour Bridge has been reopened after closing briefly because of high winds.

The bridge was damaged in September 2020 when high winds blew a truck into a strut. (Source: Supplied)

Strong winds were reaching over 95km/h and the bridge was being closed as a result, Waka Kotahi Auckland and Northland said on Twitter.

Winds are now easing, allowing the bridge to open to traffic again.

Delays are still expected, however, and drivers are encouraged to take other routes.