A critically injured person in Cambridge has been freed after being trapped under a fallen tree for around 45 minutes.

The person was trapped under the tree for almost 45 minutes. (Source: Supplied)

Fire and Emergency were notified that the person was trapped under the tree at Victoria Square Gardens at 10.04am.

The patient was freed at 10.48am, with spreaders, diggers and shovels used to free the person.

One St John ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were at the scene.

The person was taken to Waikato Hospital.