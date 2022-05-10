Equity, better infrastructure key to congestion charge - academic

Equity and improved infrastructure for transport alternatives to vehicles is essential if an Auckland congestion charge is going to be implemented successfully, says one academic.

The Government is expected to announce congestion charges later this month as part of its final Emissions Reduction Plan.

Tom James is the author of a new report from the Helen Clark Foundation and consultancy firm WSP that looks specifically at how such a charge could be implemented fairly.

That’s because, according to James, research has found that transport, on average, takes up roughly 28% of costs for those on lower incomes, compared to just 8% of those on higher wages.

“What we found is that currently there are good alternatives for people going to and from Auckland CBD,” James told Breakfast.

“But what we’d want to see before it’s rolled out anywhere else is improved and cheaper public transport, better walking and cycle lanes.”

James says analysis of international cities that have already implemented the charges, such as London and Singapore, show they can reduce traffic in an area by up to 30%.

The system generally works by charging people to enter a specific area during certain times, normally peak traffic hours.

James says the proposed charge will be “very helpful” for New Zealand to achieve its climate goals and that international evidence shows businesses do better and areas are safer when you have more pedestrian-friendly and accessible streets.

A congestion charge in some form has been backed by several political parties, including Labour and National.

Auckland Mayor, Phil Goff, has been among the most supportive but says this is conditional on ensuring adequate public transport options are available.

Some people 1News spoke to in Auckland were supportive of the scheme but others weren't keen.

“I think if it was easier for people to use public transport, I would perhaps support that,” said one woman.

However, at the moment she has to drive to the Orakei Tran Station because walking would take up to 25 minutes and she says the bus isn’t an option.

“I just think at the moment people need the flexibility to use whatever mode of transport suits them,” said another woman.

“Fuel prices are already going up.”